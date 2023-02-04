Charles Barkley Roasts Skip Bayless Over Tom Brady, Shannon Sharpe

You all probably know Charles Barkley is no fan of Skip Bayless. After all, he once claimed he wanted the Fox Sports host dead.

And Barkley walked out another tangent this past week during an appearance on All the Smoke. Of course, one of the hosts asked Barkley about Bayless. Sir Charles always delivers a colorful response. He’s as reliable as the sun coming up in the morning.

“I don’t like the guy,” Charles Barkley said of Skip Bayless. Given his past comments, that’s an understatement.

“Skip, to me, these guys (athletes) are real people. And I don’t mind you criticizing guys, (however) it can never be personal. One thing I hate about the media, you can tell guys (who) they like and dislike. You can’t talk about people on television like that.”

Barkley continued, “You have to be fair and honest with people. You can tell who (Bayless) likes, you can tell who he dislikes, cause he makes it personal.”

Then Barkley brought up Bayless’ seemingly constant trolling of LeBron James. “Like, you can’t say bad stuff about LeBron James…Skip’s disrespect toward [James], I do not like it.”

Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Hddec3qI9y — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 12, 2022

Charles Barkley Also Wants Skip Bayless to Stop Criticizing His Own Partner

Charles Barkley then veered into the Skip Bayless infatuation with Tom Brady. Bayless loves to bring up Brady. In fact, Bayless used Brady’s career success to bash Shannon Sharpe, his partner.

“The way he’s treating Shannon, clearly hate,” Barkley said. “Tom Brady is the GOAT, we get that. First of all, this dude (Sharpe) is in the Hall of Fame, he won three Super Bowls, he ain’t chopped liver. He’s been rewarded so much. The way (Bayless) has made his money and made his living, I have a problem with it.”

The last part probably refers to an on-air conversation Bayless had with Sharpe back in December as the two-costs chatted about Brady and the Bucs. This came almost two months before Brady announced his retirement.

“This man is playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35,” Bayless told Sharpe.

“That’s what you do,” Sharpe replied. “Every time I call something into question, I get it … I did what I did! You make it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the effin’ Hall of Fame. I got three Super Bowls!”

And Bayless again took a dig at Sharpe by saying Brady was the better pro.

“You’re willing to take a personal shot at me, to say he’s better than me, because I say he’s playing bad this year?” Sharpe asked Bayless, who told the former tight end that “disrespecting” Brady was “beneath your dignity.”

So circling back to Charles Barkley and Skip Bayless and the analyst’s style.

