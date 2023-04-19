Charles Barkley Weighs In On Lamar Jackson Contract Dispute

NBA legend Charles Barkley doesn’t want to see Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson get burned amid his contract dispute with the NFL franchise.

Barkley, the “Inside the NBA” analyst on TNT, fired off his opinion on the situation involving Jackson and the Ravens during a Tuesday appearance on “The Really Big Show” on 850 ESPN Cleveland.

“Lamar, you’re playing with fire, brother,” Barkley said, via Pro Football Talk. “… These dudes, they’re all billionaires. They’re not going to let you screw up their business model. You’ve got to take the best deal. It’s not even about Lamar. I know what they’re saying behind the scenes. They’re like, ‘Yo man, if you give this guy guaranteed money I’m going to have to give [Justin] Herbert guaranteed money, I’m going to have to give [Joe] Burrow guaranteed money… We can’t give all these guys guaranteed money.’”

Jackson’s future remains uncertain after the Ravens slapped the non-exclusive franchise tag on him last month. The non-exclusive franchise tag, worth $32.416 million for a quarterback, allows other teams to offer Jackson a contract. The Ravens have the option to match the deal, or decline in exchange for two first-round picks.

Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Ravens

Jackson requested a trade just days before receiving the non-exclusive franchise tag from Baltimore.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl,” Jackson tweeted. “You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I.

“No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again Truzzzzz.”

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Ravens offered Jackson a five-year extension worth $250 million with $175 million in guaranteed money. Jackson turned down the offer this past September. Of note, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million extension with $179.3 million guaranteed Monday.

In 12 games in 2022, Jackson threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 62.3% passing. He added 764 yards on the ground and three scores. Jackson has shown to be a winner, carrying a 45-16 regular season record since entering the league in 2018.