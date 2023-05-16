The Philadelphia Eagles signed former Oklahoma and Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo after a minicamp tryout.

The move reunites the wide receiver with quarterback Jalen Hurts. The two played together at Oklahoma.

Rambo went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft following the conclusion of his college career at Miami.

He suited up for the Carolina Panthers during training camp and the preseason but was waived August 30. Rambo ended up being drafted in November by the Orlando Guardians in the XFL Draft.

Rambo played just nine games in 2020 and saw his stats dip. But had a resurgent year in 2021 once he transferred to Miami.

During his final season, Rambo finished with 79 catches, 1,172 yards, seven touchdowns and 14.8 yards per catch. Throughout the course of his career, Rambo finished with 155 catches, 2,352 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15.2 yards per catch.

When Rambo played with Hurts at Oklahoma in 2019, he reeled in 43 catches, 743 yards, five touchdowns and 17.3 yards per catch (career high).

As a member of the Class of 2017, Rambo was a four-star recruit out of Cedar Hill (Texas) High, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He was the No. 30 overall prospect in the state, the No. 31 wide receiver in the class and the No. 199 overall prospect in the class.

Jalen Hurts explains not taking fully guaranteed contract

Hurts signed a record-breaking contract extension with the Eagles earlier in the offseason. He inked a five-year deal worth $255 million with $179.304 million guaranteed. He also has a no-trade clause.

The deal made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. But Hurts didn’t sign a fully-guaranteed contract — and he says winning is the reason.

Per James Palmer of NFL Network, Hurts said “It takes a village” to win a Super Bowl in the league. Leaving some money available to others will only help Philadelphia’s chances of winning a ring.

“Money is nice,” Hurts said. “Championships are better.”

Make no mistake, Hurts will be just fine on the financial side. The quarterback still signed the largest contract in the history of the league. But he could’ve requested a fully-guaranteed deal before signing on the dotted line.

Hurts’ new deal came after he led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LVII appearance. The 24-year-old just completed his third season in the league.