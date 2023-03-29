Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey Shuts Down Any Interest in Being on ‘Hard Knocks’

Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey doesn’t want anything to do with HBO’s award-winning Hard Knocks series this offseason.

McCaskey responded simply when asked about the possibility of being on the show during the NFL league meeting on Tuesday.

“There are a number of teams that have compelling stories to tell on Hard Knocks,” McCaskey said.

The group of reporters than followed up as to whether that group included the Bears.

“31 others,” McCaskey said.

While McCaskey may say there are 31 other teams that have compelling stories to share on “Hard Knocks,” only four teams fit the criteria to be featured on the show this season.

The Bears are one of the four teams.

There are three criteria for a Hard Knocks team. They are: having a head coach who is in at least their second season, missing the playoffs at least the past two seasons and not being on “Hard Knocks” for at least the last decade.

The other three teams to fit the criteria are the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Washington Commanders.

Luckily for McCaskey, the Bears are probably not going to be the first option HBO will look to feature on the show. That honor will likely go to the Jets, especially with Aaron Rodgers all but likely to end up in New Jersey later this offseason.

The storylines for the Bears would be interesting. They would include another year of development for Justin Fields, former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s first season as team president and CEO, the franchise hoping to move from Soldier Field in the city to the suburb of Arlington Heights. But there is nothing that could compare to the spectacle that is Aaron Rodgers.

The Commanders and Saints also have interesting storylines as well, especially around the quarterback position. But the Jets are the favorites.

The Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys were the last two teams featured on the preseason version of Hard Knocks. They finished with a combined record of 21-13. The Cowboys even won their division.