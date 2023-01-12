The Chicago Bears have found a new president and CEO, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Current Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will take the job.

Rapoport reported the news on Thursday morning. It had been reported that Warren recently met with the Bears organization about the opportunity. Warren apparently interviewed well and will now be heading back to the NFL.

Sources: The #Bears are expected to name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their new president and CEO. A major hire for the organization and for Warren, who spent time in the NFL prior to college football as a top executive for the #Vikings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2023

Warren took over as the commissioner of the Big Ten Conference in 2019, though he didn’t take over complete leadership until the calendar turned to 2020.

Prior to running the Big Ten, Warren worked with the Minnesota Vikings from 2005-19. Before that, he worked with the St. Louis Rams (1997-200) and Detroit Lions (2001-03).

The Bears didn’t need to go too far to find their next president and CEO. The Big Ten office is located in Chicago, so Warren’s commute shouldn’t be that much different moving forward.

A Rough Decade for the Chicago Bears

It’s been a rough 10-plus years for the Chicago Bears. Since 2011, the organization has produced a winning record just twice and made only two playoff appearances (2018 and 2020).

During that span, Chicago has had five different head coaches and has finished last in the NFC North five times. Clearly, the organization needs some stability.

The Bears do have some promise with Justin Fields at quarterback, although there are some offensive line concerns that need to be addressed. Will Warren be the missing link to help right some of the wrongs in Chicago?

He does bring 20 years of NFL experience to the Bears organization. So, maybe he’ll have the answers to getting the team back into the playoffs.

Chicago ended the 2022 regular season with a 3-14 record, a full five games behind the Green Bay Packers, which finished third.