Chicago Bears Legend Dick Butkus Rips His Former Team

Former Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus is at his wit’s end with the organization following yet another disastrous year on the football field. Chicago actually won its first game, was 2-1 after three games, 3-4 after seven…then proceeded to lose 10 in a row to end the year. At least there was second-year quarterback Justin Fields to be excited about. Or not? He had an iffy year but flashed big playmaking potential at times and was a menace on the ground, drawing comparisons to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts from hopeful Bears fans.

However, Fields turned in one of the worst passing seasons from an every-week starter in modern football and was sacked more than any quarterback in the NFL. He had no offensive line, and also, arguably the worst collection of pass catchers in the NFL at his disposal. The result? A 3-14 season that left the Bears with the No. 1 pick.

Don’t tell Butkus about an exciting future, though. He’s outraged the team was this bad this season. Beyond the lack of talent, the 80-year-old NFL legend is fed up with the perceived lack of effort from the players.

“There’s no reason why they should be this bad,” said Butkus to the Chicago Sun-Times in a recent interview. “I get a little disgusted. I really get hot watching them. Especially with a lot of lack of effort things. I don’t get it. I really don’t.”

Not to rub salt in old wounds, but the Super Bowl was yet another reminder that Chicago traded up to pick flameout quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at pick No. 2 the same year the Chiefs scooped up Patrick Mahomes at the 10th pick. That was one organizational catastrophe among a litany of them in the last era of Bears football.

Dick Butkus wants answers and wants them now.

“Why have they been so bad? Is it the scouting department? What’s the answer here? To tell you the truth, I don’t know. . . . Look at the teams that are winning and look at their organization. The ownership is the ones that hire. It starts from them too. They shouldn’t be void of any criticism.”

Butkus is placing some blame on owners, but really, what’s that going to accomplish? They own the team. There’s really nobody to punish owners for being bad owners. And they just poached Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to be the new team president. They also took a swing on Justin Fields. The Bears are trying, it seems, just not very well.