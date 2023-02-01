Chicago Bears Make Decision on Justin Fields, No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft

Justin Fields is going to be the Chicago Bears starting quarterback moving forward.

The news comes to light via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The veteran NFL mind joined Rich Eisen on the latter’s show to discuss Fields’ future, revealing that he’s sensing the former Ohio State star will be the historic franchise’s future, despite them possessing the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“My sense is that they’re gonna move forward with Justin Fields and try and trade the first pick,” Breer said, via The Rich Eisen Show. “That’s based on their evaluation of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson … But I’ve talked to enough people there that feel like Justin, there wasn’t enough around Justin to get a really clean evaluation on him last year.

“Given what he had, what he did was really really impressive.”

To say Fields made chicken salad out of chicken scratch would be an understatement. Taking Chicago’s roster woes into consideration, his 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns is downright immaculate. Now factor in his 1,143 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns and you have your quarterback of the future.

Breer: ‘There is an appreciation not only for how Justin played, how he put his body on the line, but also how he handled all of it’

Additionally, Breer added some more insight into the feelings regarding Fields within Chicago’s building, including a unique appreciation for his play.

“Here’s the thing, the other thing is like, you know, obviously I live up in New England and we’ve heard about like the friction from Mac Jones, did we hear one word from Justin Fields complaining about his circumstances,” Breer said. “No, right? So like, I think that there is an appreciation not only for how Justin played, how he put his body on the line, but also how he handled all of it.

“He kind of had a square jaw about the whole thing and like ‘I’m taking the responsibility here because I am the franchise quarterback.’ And I think that scored him a lot of points with people in that organization. And I think right now where things are trending, it’s Justin Fields being their quarterback in 2023. With a lot personally on the line … he will be the quarterback in 2023 and they’re either going to try to get somebody to trade for that pick or take Jalen Carter or Will Anderson.”

Whether the Bears trade the first overall pick or not, they have plenty of assets to build around Justin Fields moving forward. A bright future and happy marriage is on their horizon.

On3 and Outsider’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.