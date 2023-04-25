Chicago Bears Twitter account reacts to Aaron Rodgers trade

Fans of the New York Jets will be celebrating on Monday night, as Aaron Rodgers is now their starting quarterback. The four-time NFL MVP will now be heading to the Meadowlands via the Green Bay Packers, wrapping up what was the NFL’s biggest story for weeks.

If anyone is as excited as the Jets about the Rodgers trade, it’s the Chicago Bears. For years, Rodgers dominated the franchise and made their life in the NFC North miserable. Rodgers even once declared himself the owner after continually getting wins over the Bears.

Once the trade was announced by multiple different insiders, Chicago decided to have some fun on Twitter. The official Bears account posted a gif of a bear waving goodbye to the camera. While you see a friendly animal through the tweet, it may not be as nice if Rodgers was really behind the fence.

Rodgers is not only out of the NFC North but Chicago’s schedule entirely. They are not scheduled to face off against the Jets again until the 2026 season, with there being a matchup this past year. There is a chance Rodgers is not in the league by then, depending on how his contract works out.

If there is any kind of matchup against one another, that would mean both would be participating in the Super Bowl. You would have to imagine Chicago fans would be okay seeing Rodgers on the other side if it meant their team was able to make it that deep in the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers Enjoys Success Against Chicago Bears

In 29 career games against Chicago, Rodgers emerged victorious 25 times in a Packers uniform. Rodgers threw 64 touchdowns against his now-former division rival, the most against any opponent he has ever faced off against.

A total of 6,965 yards and just 10 interceptions are added to the stat sheet to make matters even better. Rodgers was fairly accurate against the Bears too, completing 67.3% of throws. There was never an off day when Chicago was on the schedule.

No game between the two rivals was more important than the 2010 NFC Championship game. Rodgers was not his normal self, throwing no touchdowns and two interceptions. However, Green Bay went on to get a win at Soldier Field.

Flash forward a couple of weeks later and Rodgers was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. If there is a close second to winning a Super Bowl for the quarterback, taking down Chicago along the way is probably it.