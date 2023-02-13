Chiefs Celebratory Fireworks Appear on Kansas City Weather Radar

If you could sum up Kansas City‘s reaction to the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII, four words come to mind: “Boom goes the dynamite.” The city sky lit up with fireworks after a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fireworks didn’t just light up the sky around Kansas City, they also showed up on the city’s weather radar. Now that’s how you celebrate a Super Bowl win!

“I wonder what’s on the radar in Kansas City tonight,” tweeted the National Weather Service of Kansas City. “Definitely not rain.”

Fans were certainly prepared for a party on Sunday night. They celebrated for hours after winning another Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes added his second Super Bowl ring to his collection of honors, which continues to grow. He also earned Super Bowl MVP honors to go along with his NFL regular season MVP award.

Mahomes ended the game completing 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 44 yards, providing plenty of fireworks of his own at State Farm Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes Celebrating Super Bowl Win with Coors Light

Fans in Kansas City might be resorting to fireworks to celebrate the Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LVII, but Patrick Mahomes has other plans. Well, actually, they’re probably the same as a lot of the fans in Kansas City, to be fair.

After another brilliant outing, Mahomes was captured on camera in the locker room talking about his post-game plans. It included drinking a lot of beer. Like, a lot.

“I’m about to hammer like, 100 Coors Lights,” Mahomes said. The beer company shared the video, along with the caption, “It’s on us if you promise to share with the whole team.”

We’re gonna go ahead and guess that Mahomes didn’t actually pound 100 silver bullets after the game. But did he enjoy quite a few beers now that the season is over? Probably.

It’s also probably safe to assume that fans back in Kansas City also had a few beers in their system before resorting to explosives to celebrate the win.