The rematch date of Super Bowl LVII has officially been set. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head again in November during the 2023 NFL regular season.

Thursday, the NFL announced that the Eagles will travel to Kansas City for a rematch with the Chiefs. It will be a Monday Night Football game in Week 11, scheduled on Nov. 20.

News of the rematch comes after Philadelphia and Kansas City met in Super Bowl LVII in a thrilling contest. The Chiefs pulled out a 38-35 victory to claim their second Super Bowl win in four years.

Monday Night Super Showdown 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ckOzUbouut — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 11, 2023

This Week 11 matchup features two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, with Jalen Hurts taking on Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes finished the game throwing for 182 yards and rushing for 44 more in the victory. He completed 21-of-27 passes with three touchdowns, no sacks and no interceptions.

Hurts produced a strong performance as well, piling up 70 yards on the ground and scoring three rushing touchdowns. He also lit it up through the air with 304 yards and a touchdown while completing 27-of-38 passes.

So, go ahead and mark the calendars, fans. This should be an incredibly fun matchup leading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Holiday games for Eagles and Chiefs set, as well

A lot of eyes are going to be on the Super Bowl LVII rematch in mid-November. It’ll be one of the marquee games for the NFL during the 2023 regular season.

But both the Chiefs and Eagles will participate in some big holiday games this year, as well.

On New Year’s Eve, we’ll see a rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship Game with Kansas City taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 31, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

In the NFC, we’ll have a 2022 NFC Divisional Round rematch. The Eagles will play the New York Giants on Christmas Day. Kickoff for that contest comes at 4:30 p.m. ET. That game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Full NFL schedule release set for Thursday night

The NFL released the dates for a handful of big games earlier this week. Thursday night, fans can start planning out for the full season.

At 8 p.m. ET, the league will reveal the complete schedule for the 2023 regular season. You can see the full schedule for the upcoming year on NFL Network.