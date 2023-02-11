Chiefs Fan Breaks Travis Kelce Super Bowl Directive, Potentially Jinxes Kansas City

When Travis Kelce asks you to do something, you should listen. One Kansas City Chiefs fan had to ruin it for the team, though. It isn’t often that players will ask fans to not taunt or tease another fanbase. But when it comes to the Rocky statue in Philadelphia, you gotta just leave it alone.

It was a clear and obvious directive. He didn’t ask for much. All he wanted was for Chiefs fans to leave Rocky alone and not throw any bad vibes out there for Kansas City. It just never goes well.

“Chiefs fans. Do not touch the f***ing Rocky memorial. Definitely don’t put an 87 on there,” Travis Kelce said on his podcast with brother Jason.

Well, this happened a week later.

No matter who you root for, it’s never a good idea to put your team’s jersey, logo, or whatever on a symbol of the rival city. This is up there with getting a Super Bowl tattoo before the season has been played. You’re asking for it to backfire.

Thankfully, the guy didn’t put Travis Kelce’s name or number on that statue. We will likely still get a massive game from the talented tight end.

Travis and Jason Kelce Are a Big Story

Leading up to this Super Bowl, Jason and Travis Kelce have been a major storyline. Two brothers facing off against one another in the biggest game of the year. It’s something out of a book. Throw in the fact that their mom has been a big part of it, it’s really something else.

Even the old high school the Kelce’s went to, Cleveland Heights, lit up in red and green for their alumni. There have been some fun moments between the two brothers in interviews and of course, their podcast.

Whatever happens this Sunday, the Kelce family will have a Super Bowl champion… again. Both Kelce brothers have already climbed the mountaintop of the NFL once before. Only one will become a two-time champion.

I still like Travis Kelce’s odds. But this shaping up to be a blockbuster game.