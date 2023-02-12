Chiefs HC Andy Reid To Make Decision on His Retirement After Super Bowl LVII

There’s a chance that Andy Reid is stepping on an NFL sideline for the final time during Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach says he has a decision to make following Sunday’s big game.

During FOX’s Super Bowl pre-game coverage, network personality Jay Glazer said he spoke with Reid prior to the game. He indicated that he’s not sure what he’ll do following Sunday’s contest.

“I’m not getting any younger,” Reid reportedly told Glazer. “I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision I have to make after this game.”

A potential last ride for Andy Reid? A big-name helping the Eagles prep for the Chiefs? @JayGlazer has the latest 🗣️



Reid has been a head coach in the NFL for 24 seasons. He led the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2012 and took over for the Chiefs in 2013. He’s hoping to win his second Super Bowl ring on Sunday.

Reid, 64, does have the luxury of having the best quarterback in the league on his sideline. With his offensive ingenuity and the magic of Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City could continue to be a problem for a long time.

That might make the decision even more difficult for Reid.

In over two decades as a head coach in the league, Reid has compiled a 247-138-1 record. His teams have reached the postseason 18 times.

Andy Reid Knows the Keys to Happiness

Whether he’s coaching in 2023 or not, Andy Reid will have no trouble finding happiness. After all, he spelled out what the keys are to having a happy life during Super Bowl LVII media availability.

“Rock the Tommy Bahama,” Reid said, “eat some cheeseburgers and be happy.”

Sounds like a pretty good philosophy, doesn’t it? The good news for Reid? He can do that whether he wants to continue coaching or call it a career.