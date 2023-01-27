Chiefs Linebacker Sends an Icy Message to Joe Burrow, Bengals’ Offense

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Joe Burrow, two stud receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and a Pro Bowl running back in Joe Mixon.

Pretty impressive, right?

To Bengals fans, casual viewers and basically everyone who follows the NFL, the answer is a resounding yes. But when you ask that question to Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay, you might find his opinion to be a bit unique. Gay spoke to reporters Thursday ahead of his team’s AFC Championship showdown against the Bengals this Sunday.

Not many words from #Chiefs LB Willie Gay today but one thing stood out.



“What impresses you about that Bengals offense?”



“Nothing.” pic.twitter.com/lp6KQ2HeAG — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) January 26, 2023

“What is it about that Bengals offense that maybe impresses you the most?” a reporter asked Gay on Thursday.

“Nothing,” Gay said. “Nothing.”

Nothing? Nothing from the team that has beaten Kansas City in three consecutive meetings? Nothing from the team which is responsible for the Chiefs’ lone loss since mid-October? Those, of course, are Gay’s words, though the odds makers seem to think otherwise. The Bengals are a 1.5-point favorite despite having to go on the road at Arrowhead Stadium.

Unfamiliar territory for the Chiefs, though one that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking forward to.

“Every time I walk on that field, I don’t think I’m an underdog,” Mahomes said Wednesday, via NFL.com. “Especially when I walk on Arrowhead’s field. I just go in with the same mindset of we’re gonna have to play our best football to win. We know we’re playing a great football team that’s beat us the last three times. So, we have to learn from our mistakes in the past and be better in order to win against a great football team.”

Bengals, Chiefs Ready for AFC Championship

Like Mahomes, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is ready. Burrow has had the Chiefs’ number in his brief career, but that doesn’t mean he’s taking them lightly.

“We’ve been in these spots. We have the experience,” Burrow said Wednesday. “We know what team we’re playing: a team that’s been to this game the last five seasons, and they’ve all been in that stadium. So, to me they’re still the team to beat, and we’re coming for them. But we know it’s gonna be tough. It’s gonna be hard fought, and we know the kind of players they have on that side.”