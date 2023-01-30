Chiefs OL Creed Humphrey Took Cases of Beer To-Go From Arrowhead Stadium Concession Stand After AFC Championship Win

You can never have too much beer for a championship celebration. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey just wanted to make sure there was plenty to go around after his team’s thrilling 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Following Sunday’s game Humphrey made a quick pit stop at a bar area inside Arrowhead Stadium for some refreshments. But he didn’t simply order a pint and enjoy it with fans. Instead, he grabbed a few cases of Michelob to-go.

Appropriately, he already had one cracked open and appeared to be enjoying it as he headed out. It probably tasted pretty damn good after securing a spot in Super Bowl LVII.

Cannot stop thinking about Creed and Jet still in uniform just taking beer from a stadium bar area. pic.twitter.com/tG9GgRjVI7 — Jared Speckman (@Speck60) January 30, 2023

Humphrey had some serious concerns about the beer supply in Kansas City after Sunday’s win. He took to Twitter to express it, too.

Might not be enough @Boulevard_Beer in KC tonight!! Let’s go!!!!!! #ChiefsKingdom — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) January 30, 2023

If there’s one thing that could ruin a party, it’s running out of beer. Humphrey is just an excellent planner and wanted to stock up on as many brews as he could for the post-game celebration.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Claps Back at Cincinnati Mayor

Before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval riled up Kansas City players and fans with an official proclamation. With Joe Burrow owning a 3-0 record all-time against Patrick Mahomes, he “ordered” Burrow to have a paternity test taken to determine if he was Mahomes’ father.

The mayor also referred to Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead Stadium,” because of Burrow’s success against the Chiefs.

A few days later, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 23-20 victory over Burrow and the Bengals. The Kansas City quarterback got the last laugh.

“Yeah I mean you got ‘Burrowhead.’ I mean, they beat us last time, they were talking about we gotta play them. There was a lot of stuff,” Mahomes said after the game. “I mean, the mayor came at me, man. I understand he’s the mayor of Cincinnati so he has to think about something.

“You just gotta play the football game and then let your play do the talking.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.