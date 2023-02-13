The Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl 57 champions. Veteran backup quarterback, Chad Henne, is calling it quits with a cold one. Henne decided that last night was going to be it for him. Go out with a second Super Bowl ring and a career well spent.

This playoff run might feel a little more important than previous ones for Chad Henne. Due to Patrick Mahomes getting injured against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Henne played. He didn’t just play, he helped lead the team to a touchdown.

The Chiefs easily could have collapsed when Mahomes was hurt. But Henne kept the ship steady until the captain was able to take over again.

A Bud Light and a championship aren’t a bad way to go.

#Chiefs QB Chad Henne retires a Super Bowl champ… Bud Light in hand 🍺 pic.twitter.com/B7FVoTwLdf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2023

Of course, the 37-year-old has been around the game for a while. He was a star at Michigan and went on to win 32 total games and throw for 87 touchdowns. However, he did a lot of good work in the NFL, too.

While Chad Henne doesn’t have the greatest resume, not the greatest stats – he’s still a two-time champion that managed to find his place on three different teams. A second-round draft pick, he went in the 2008 draft after Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco, and Brian Brohm.

Chad Henne, Life of a Backup

When Chad Henne hit the NFL, he was almost instantly a backup. Chad Pennington took the job at Miami ahead of him as Henne eased into the backup role. Injuries would lead to Henne starting in 2009 just to lose the job again in 2010.

After his time in Miami, Henne stayed in Florida but moved to Jacksonville. Once again a backup, Henne would come in as relief when a starter would get hurt. Those years in Jacksonville were probably not a lot of fun, except for backing up the great Blake Bortles.

However, it is his work with Kansas City Chiefs that will be talked about the most. Chad Henne played behind Patrick Mahomes and had no issues with it. He was able to come in and play at times over the years.

When I think of Chad Henne, I’ll think of the 98-yard touchdown drive that he delivered over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round. Another Super Bowl ring on his hand, and it’s Bud Light time. Enjoy retirement!