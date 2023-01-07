Chiefs, Raiders Honor Damar Hamlin Ahead of Their Final Regular Season Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders paid tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in a special way prior to Saturday’s game. Players on both teams sported unique warm-up shirts while preparing for the final regular season kickoff of the year.

Bleacher Report shared photos of the shirts worn on the field prior to the start of Saturday’s game. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week.

Chiefs and Raiders honoring Damar Hamlin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eCh8ULAFFN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2023

Medical personnel rushed onto the field on Monday night and performed CPR on Hamlin. He was then transported immediately to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he’s been since Monday.

Hamlin’s medical emergency was one of the scariest moments we’ve witnessed in sports. Fortunately, he’s continued to make progress this week. On Friday, the Buffalo Bills said that Hamlin’s breathing tube has been removed and he’s able to speak with his family and care team.

Saturday’s tribute from the Chiefs and Raiders is just the latest example of how fans, players and coaches have continued to support Hamlin since the horrifying incident on Monday.

Buffalo Bills Sporting Special Patches for Damar Hamlin

Friday morning, the Buffalo Bills revealed that they’ll be doing something special to honor Damar Hamlin during their final game of the NFL regular season. The team will wear special “No. 3” patches on the uniform.

Buffalo plays New England to close out the year on Sunday.

Additionally, the NFL released a statement saying that a voluntary league-wide demonstration will take place in honoring Hamlin. It seems likely that every team will participate.

“With millions of fans continuing to keep Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin in their thoughts, the NFL today announced a series of activations in support of the Bills safety that will occur across the league in Week 18,” the statement said.

The NFL’s regular season concludes on Sunday, Jan. 8.