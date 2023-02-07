Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Disrespects Philly Ahead of Super Bowl vs. Eagles

Super Bowl Media Days are upon us, where absolutely no questions about the actual game are asked. Instead, reporters swarm players on both teams to ask silly questions like… What did you have for lunch three Tuesdays ago? Or… Could you beat the other team’s quarterback in an arm wrestle? This week, during Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s media appearance, the topic of conversation drifted to sandwiches. More specifically, the famous sandwich they make in the City of Brotherly Love, the almighty Philly Cheesesteak.

According to Smith-Schuster, Philadelphia ain’t doing it right. He declared on Monday that the best place to try the sandwich isn’t its namesake.

“Honestly I think the best Philly Cheesesteaks are not in Philly to be honest,” Smith-Schuster said.

Another reporter asked the obvious question…if not Philadelphia, then where are the best Philly Cheesesteaks? JuJu didn’t have much of an answer, but just emphasized, “Definitely not Philly!”

Does the Chiefs playmaker truly have a tongue for great sandwiches? Or is he just stirring the pot with opposing fans? Likely the latter, because Smith-Schuster has a habit of trolling rival fans.

Some may remember that back when he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster would often perform TikTok dances on the other team’s logo before or after away games as a way to rile up the home fans. However, that act eventually came back to bite him a couple of years ago when he danced on and disrespected the Cincinnati Bengals’ midfield logo ahead of a Monday night game against the divisional rival.

It was late in the year and Cincinnati was down to their third-string quarterback, while Pittsburgh was the current AFC one-seed. Nonetheless, with the added motivation Smith-Schuster provided, Cincinnati came out and kicked Pittsburgh’s tail. Early on in the game, Smith-Schuster even caught a pass on the logo and promptly had his snot rocked by two Bengals, who laid him out and forced a fumble. A humbling fumble, if you will.

All this to say…JuJu’s fast mouth and aggressive trolling have come back to haunt him before. Most Eagles players probably don’t care too much about his distasteful cheesesteak comments, but you never know what NFL coaches will use for motivation.