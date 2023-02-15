WATCH: Chiefs Running Back Has Epic Response to Difference in Playing for Kansas City, Denver Broncos

You may not have noticed, but Melvin Gordon is getting a Super Bowl ring.

The former Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos star was on the Kansas City Chiefs, much to the mystery of many. However, Gordon isn’t sweating it. He’s embracing the fact that he’s the person during the group project who didn’t do anything.

Check out Gordon’s hilariously honest response, where he laughed with reporters about getting carried to a Super Bowl victory.

At least Melvin Gordon is honest 😭 pic.twitter.com/g43UaF5KA7 — NlCKBOLTON (@NlCKBOLTON) February 13, 2023

“Difference? The difference is I didn’t do s—. I got carried,” joked Gordon. “I got carried baby.”

Gordon played in ten games for the Broncos this season, and was picked up by the Chiefs as an insurance policy. He never got a carry, but he’s embracing his new team and the Lombardi Trophy.

We can’t blame him. Melvin Gordon is simply enjoying the ride. Anyone would do the same in his position.

Patrick Mahomes Reveals Halftime Rihanna Threat from Andy Reid

Andy Reid wasn’t messing around at halftime of Super Bowl LVII. With the Kansas City Chiefs trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 24-14 at the break, the head coach didn’t want any of his players watching Rihanna during the halftime show, according to Patrick Mahomes.

Joining Jimmy Kimmel Live! following a 38-35 victory in the Super Bowl, Mahomes revealed that Reid “threatened” players at halftime (although it wasn’t that serious).

“Coach Reid told us, he said if you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking cuz you’re not playing the rest of the game,” Mahomes said.

Story: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes revealed that Andy Reid threatened to bench any KC player who left the locker room to watch the Rihanna's halftime show 😲 pic.twitter.com/uiQ7GnGWex — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2023

Mahomes confessed that, even though he didn’t see Rihanna’s performance, he heard it was “great.”

Obviously, Reid’s message got across at halftime. The Chiefs overcame the 10-point deficit to defeat the Eagles in a thrilling game that came down to a game-winning field goal.

Fortunately, there are plenty of places to go back and watch the halftime show. So, Mahomes and other members of Kansas City’s roster can hit the rewind button and enjoy the performance, knowing they won the game.

Outsider’s Dustin Schutte contributed to this article.