Chiefs Teammate Reveals Strange Superstition of Patrick Mahomes on Game Day

Like most high level athletes, Patrick Mahomes can be a little weird. But given what he’s tasked with doing, and his abilities to do just that better than anyone else, whatever weirdness is worth it.

Even lucky underwear. After getting outed by his wife, Brittany, for wearing the same lucky underwear on every NFL game day that he plays, Mahomes was further exposed by his former backup, Chad Henne.

“Baseball background, so all these guys — he has to have a certain thing. Each and every day he comes in, does his work, notes are written out a certain way. Same pair of underwear, which probably not a lot of people know,” Henne told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his podcast. “On gameday, he’s been wearing it since I’ve been a part of it. And I’ve never said anything, and he’ll probably be like ‘What the hell, you checking my underwear out?’ But, there’s things that I’ve seen that nobody else has seen.”

Henne spent four years in Kansas City from 2018 through 2022 — he wasn’t on a roster in 2019 — overlapping with Mahomes for his entire tenure with the organization. It was plenty of time to pick up on the quarterbacks superstition.

Schefter, visibly giddy at getting this nugget out in the open, pressed Henne for more details, like the color and brand.

“They’re red, I’m not sure if they’re Hanes or if they’re Lululemon. It’s one of those two brands. Yeah, ever since, he comes in the locker room and boom, it’s there,” Henne said. “And I’ll be stretching and you just glimpse up and it’s like, ‘Damn, kids wearing them again. This definitely has to be a superstition and a good luck charm, for sure.'”

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Reveals Husband’s Lucky Game Day Underwear Tradition

As Patrick Mahomes gets ready to play for a second Super Bowl championship, wife Brittany is making sure he has his lucky underwear. No, this isn’t a story about a little league baseball player with his name embroidered on his whitey tighties, but about an NFL quarterback.

When you’re married to your high school sweetheart, your spouse knows everything about you. That means they can embarrass you way easier than most people. Over the years, families pick up traditions. Well, the Mahomes family has a big one.

Before Patrick Mahomes lines up, his wife makes sure he has what he needs – his lucky underwear.

These aren’t just any underwear, either. According to Brittany, they are red Lululemon underwear. Because, of course, they are. I’m sure that Patrick is happy that his wife has let everyone know what he’s wearing under his uniform.

“I bought Patrick lucky game day underwear – red underwear from Lululemon – and he’s worn them every game day,” Brittany said, via NYPost.

No matter what, you know that Brittany is going to have Patrick’s back. Through all the social media trolls and other distractions, they’ve been consistent.