Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Wears Ridiculous Outfit To Super Bowl LVII

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster didn’t need to make a play in Super Bowl LVII before capturing some headlines. The star showed up in an interesting pre-game wardrobe at State Farm Stadium.

Smith-Schuster was spotted wearing a kilt on his way to the locker room ahead of Sunday’s Chiefs-Eagles showdown. Hey, when it’s your first Super Bowl, you’ve got to show up in style, right?

Fans had plenty of thoughts on the wide receiver’s intriguing outfit choice.

“Eagles definitely winning now,” one fan said on Twitter. Another chimed in, “I don’t understand fashion.” A third added, “Not a good sign for Chiefs fans.”

We’ll admit, we’re not sure if this is the “in” thing these days, but Smith-Schuster’s wardrobe at least got people talking.

Andy Reid Roasts JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster has caught plenty of social media buzz over the past few days. Before showing off his unique style entering the locker room at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, a video of an interaction with Andy Reid went viral.

This week, NFL Films ran a special on some of the best moments of Reid’s coaching career. The current Kansas City head coach also served as the leader of the Eagles for years — creating a unique Super Bowl matchup.

One of the moments the video shared included Reid talking with Smith-Schuster during a practice. It got quite a laugh, too.

“JuJu, fast huh? You move faster on your TikTok tapes,” Reid said.

Andy Reid: "JuJu, fast huh?"



"You move faster on your TikTok tapes." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ckp9lc9rYq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2023

Fans absolutely loved that moment from Reid.

One fan said, “‘TikTok Tapes.’ National treasure.” Another chimed in, “All time football guy line.” A third Twitter user made the comment, “Hands on the hips ‘Tiktok tapes’ lmao Dad Andy Reid.”

A lot of NFL fans love Reid for his outgoing personality. He wasn’t afraid to show it off a little bit when talking with Smith-Schuster on the practice field.