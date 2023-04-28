Childhood photo reveals Bijan Robinson was always destined to be an Atlanta Falcon

Many didn’t expect the Atlanta Falcons to pick a running back at No. 8 on Thursday, but it was always in the cards for Bijan Robinson.

Robinson entered the NFL Draft as arguably the best offensive player available. However, the NFL’s thought process regarding running backs in recent seasons allowed doubt to creep into where the former Texas star would land. That was before a photo of a young Robinson surfaced.

After Robinson was officially drafted by the Falcons, The Longhorn Network shared a photo of the running back as a youth football player. As you can tell, his team name was none other than you guessed it, the Falcons. Same stylization and everything.

Bijan to the @AtlantaFalcons was meant to be. pic.twitter.com/aXMfEPlQ3X — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) April 28, 2023

Moving forward, Robinson figures to be one of the more explosive players in the league for years to come. He’ll join an offense brimming with potential, and could be looking at an all-time rookie season.

The hype is more than real for Bijan Robinson. His childhood dream has come true, and the skies the limit moving forward.

Moreover, Bijan Robinson has been dominant in all three of his seasons with Texas. Now, he’ll look to bring that same dominance to the Falcons this upcoming season.

Robinson ran all the way up the record books his last three years at Texas. He ended his career with the Longhorns with 3,410 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns. Robinson’s career rushing yards rank fourth all time in school history only behind Ricky Williams, Cedrick Benson, and Earl Campbell, who all played one more additional collegiate season than Robinson.

In 2022, he won the Doak Walker Award. The award is given annually to the top running back in college football. Additionally, he was a unanimous first-team All-American after rushing for a career high 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Robinson was a highly touted recruit out of high school, a five-star prospect ranked the No. 16 overall recruit. He also was the No. 2 running back in the 2020 class according to On3’s Industry Recruiting Rankings.

As an NFL prospect he’s just as highly touted, regarded by many the top running back and one of the top players entering the 2023 NFL Draft for his rare combination of size, speed, strength, and versatility out of the backfield.

