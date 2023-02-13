Chris Berman Makes Bizarre Comment on Super Bowl LVII Postgame Show

For a long time, Chris Berman has been one of the most beloved sportscasters on television. But that doesn’t mean the ESPN legend is immune to mistakes. He made a head-scratching comment on Sunday, following the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles.

After the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 to claim another Super Bowl title, Berman set the stage for ESPN’s highlight reel. But he did it in the most bizarre fashion you could imagine. He referenced the matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts … and then things went off the rails.

“Also, of course, two African American quarterbacks starting against each other in the Super Bowl for the first time,” Berman said. “Fittingly, February 12th is Abe Lincoln’s birthday.”

Was that comment really necessary? You can tell it made everyone else on the ESPN set a little uncomfortable based on the nervous laughter that followed.

It was an odd moment from a veteran broadcaster, to say the least.

Chris Berman wasn’t the only one to make a strange comment during Super Bowl LVII. FOX’s Terry Bradshaw also had some interesting remarks during his post-game interview with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Bradshaw tried to get Reid on the microphone by saying, “Big guy… let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here.” That seems … unnecessary.

In the post-game interview, Bradshaw also talked to Reid about potential retirement. To close out the conversation, the FOX broadcaster told the head coach to “go have a cheeseburger on us.”

To Bradshaw’s credit, Reid is not bashful about his love of cheeseburgers. So, we’ll let that one slide. The rest of it? Questionable.

While we love some of these old-school broadcasters, it might be time to start allowing some new faces to get an opportunity.