Chris Berman Picks Super Bowl Winner, Final Score of Chiefs vs. Eagles

Chris Berman has graced the football world with his pick for Super Bowl LVII.

Of course, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off on Sunday in the biggest game of the season. Live from Arizona, it’s sure to be a fantastic showdown between the two best in the NFL.

Before getting into his prediction, Berman elaborated on his thoughts for both the reigning champions of the NFC and AFC. Beginning with the Chiefs, who he believes are in a class of their own when it comes to the NFL.

“For Kansas City coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, this is their third Super Bowl together in four years, which puts them on a short list,” wrote Berman. “The fact that they are perennials speaks volumes. What both do on a weekly basis is legendary.”

In addition to Reid and Mahomes, Berman made sure to point out the importance of tight end Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, the ESPN legend believes the Eagles are getting back to regular season form at the right time.

“The Philly we saw in the postseason looked like the 13-1 Eagles we saw before quarterback Jalen Hurts was injured,” wrote Berman. “Yes, San Francisco was reduced to running a single wing offense in the NFC title game. But the combined playoff scores were 69-14.

“Teams that have won both the divisional round and conference championship games by 21 or more make up one of the most impressive lists you’ll ever read. ’89 San Francisco, ’88 San Francisco, ’85 Bears and ’78 Steelers. Yes, they all won the Super Bowl.”

Additionally, Berman mentioned the ferocious Eagles defense as a unit that’ll give Mahomes fits. But will it be enough to capture Philadelphia their second Lombardi?

Chris Berman’s Super Bowl LVII Prediction:

In the end, Berman doesn’t believe the Eagles will pull it out — predicting a 29-26 Chiefs’ victory.

“When Philly beat the Niners in the championship game, the Eagles were the first to beat San Francisco since the Chiefs did way back in October,” started Berman. “Yep, we indeed have the Roaster in the Toaster. I see a game decided by a field goal.

“The Chiefs have had much more experience than the Eagles in such games this year, which may ultimately play a big role in the outcome. As will Reid and Mahomes.”

That’s what the Swami says. Patrick Mahomes will capture Super Bowl number two, according to Chris Berman.