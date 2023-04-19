Chris Claybrooks Arrested on Domestic Assault, Vandalism Charges After Nashville Incident

Nashville police arrested Jacksonsonville Jaguar Chris Claybrooks after a woman accused him of hurting her hand and destroying her phone.

Police charged him with domestic assault and vandalism.

The alleged incident happened in Nashville this past Saturday. According to an affidavit viewed by the Florida Times-Union, Claybrooks allegedly grabbed a woman’s cell phone and threw it to the ground. He was charged with domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism less than $1,000. Each charge is a misdemeanor.

The arrest affidavit stated that the incident happened in the parking lot of a movie theater. Chris Claybrooks posted $2,500 in bail. His next court appearance is May 1.

The woman called police from her home after the argument she had with the Jaguars defensive back. She identified herself as Claybrooks’ ex girlfriend. And she told police that she and Claybrooks argued in the parking lot of a movie theater around 8 p.m. after he showed up with another woman. This is all according to an affidavit filed with the Davidson County (Tenn) clerk of criminal courts.

Here’s where the phone came into play. The ex girlfriend said she told Claybrooks’ date that she’d been with him the night before. The proof, she said, was on her phone. She said that Claybrooks grabbed the phone out of her hand and threw it to the ground. The impact destroyed the phone. The woman also showed police that she had bruises and abrasions on her hand.

Jaguars Said They Are Aware of Chris Claybrooks Arrest

A Jaguars spokesman indicated the team knew of Claybrooks’ arrest. The team issued a statement, saying:

“The Jaguars are aware of a recent incident in Nashville involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Chris Claybrooks grew up in Nashville. He starred for Memphis as a defensive back, although he started his college career as a receiver at Coahoma Community College. The Jaguars selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s headed into his fourth season, and the last year of his rookie deal, with the Jaguars. So far, Claybrooks has played in a mostly reserve role with Jacksonville. He’s appeared in 46 games with 81 tackles. On special teams, he’s made 22 returns, averaging 20.6 yards.