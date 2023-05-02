There will reportedly be a major shakeup in ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth in 2023.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Chris Fowler will replace Steve Levy on the No. 2 “Monday Night Football” team.

NEWS: Chris Fowler is replacing Steve Levy on ESPN's No. 2 MNF team, The Post has learned. https://t.co/hh0gq1tSly — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 2, 2023

Fowler, 60, serves as ESPN‘s lead college football play-by-play man alongside Kirk Herbstreit. The two previously called select NFL games on the network before Herbstreit began calling “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Prime Video this past season with Al Michaels. Fowler will be joined by Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky in the booth barring any other changes.

The No. 1 team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will remain. The longtime duo came over ahead of last season after two decades together at Fox Sports. Buck notably got a deal worth $15 million annually to make the move, while Aikman’s deal averages out to $18 million.

Fowler, meanwhile, recently re-upped with ESPN after his nine-year deal came to an end. According to Marchand, Fowler’s new salary is unknown.

“ESPN has been looking to cut expenses, so he did not come anywhere near Buck’s $15 million per year deal. At the end, ESPN added responsibilities to sweeten the pot a little,” Marchand said of Fowler’s contract.

Levy, one of the ESPN‘s longest-tenured employees having been with the network since 1993, became the lead voice of “Monday Night Football” in 2020. Riddick and now San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese joined him in the booth. The trio remained together through the 2021 season before ESPN brought Buck and Aikman in. Levy leads the network’s NHL studio coverage and figures to continue in that role moving forward.

Levy said on the Feb. 10 “God Bless Football” podcast he understood being replaced by Buck on “Monday Night Football’s” A-team.

“Joe Buck is Joe Buck and I get that. My strength — honestly, and what’s really helped me in the business is — I know where I rank. I was never going to be that superstar,” Levy said, via USA TODAY. “When I was doing SportsCenter, Stuart Scott was a superstar. [Scott] Van Pelt has his own thing. I try hard, I work hard, but I know where I stand and I rank.

“If it wasn’t Joe, it was going to be Al Michaels. Someone told me I was third on the whiteboard. That’s a good spot to be in.”