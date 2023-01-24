Country music superstar Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl at State Fair Stadium outside Phoenix.

The Chris Stapleton team announced the news Tuesday morning in posts on social media.

Stapleton is another huge name for the world’s biggest football game. Pop star Rihanna will perform at halftime.

The Super Bowl, in recent years, likes to ask a country music star to do the anthem honors. Mickey Guyton performed the Star Spangled Banner last year, giving it a gospel feel.

In 2021, Eric Church joined Jazmine Sullivan, an R & B singer, for the anthem. Other country stars who have sung the national anthem include Garth Brooks in 1993, Faith Hill (2000), the Chicks (2003), Carrie Underwood (2010) and Luke Bryan (2017).

Chris Stapleton is one of the hottest singers in the country. And he’s dominating the country genre. He won CMA Male Vocalist of the Year in November. He and George Strait are going on a mini stadium tour later this year.

The NFL and Super Bowl also announced other performers for the game, which is Feb. 12.

Babyface will sing America the Beautiful. Meanwhile, Emmy-award winning Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Troy Kotsur, an Arizona native who won an Academy Award for CODA, will perform the anthem in American Sign Language. Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, will sign America the Beautiful. Justina Miles will sign Lift Every Voice and Sing, plus perform the ASL during the halftime show.