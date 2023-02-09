Christian McCaffrey Gives Salty Super Bowl Take on Chiefs, Eagles

San Francisco 49ers fans and players alike are forced to relive the anguish they’ve been feeling since losing the NFC Championship game to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7.

SF QB Brock Purdy was injured early, and the Eagles took full advantage of it. The win is still fresh in the minds of every 49er involved, including Christian McCaffrey who had some choice words for the two Super Bowl teams when asked for his prediction.

“I hope both teams lose. To me, it doesn’t matter. We wish we were playing [in the Super Bowl] so bad, that game still hurts and it will for a while,” McCaffrey said on the NFL Network. “but I think Nick Bosa said it best, I’m not going to watch the game, it might hurt too much.”

McCaffrey said he doesn’t see the pain subsiding until the start of next season, when San Francsico has the opportunity to work toward another Super Bowl appearance. It’s hard to win a game in the NFL without your a quarterback, especially in the NFC Championship game and McCaffrey and company experienced that the hard way.

He scored the only touchdown for San Francisco on the night, finishing the game with 15 carrries for 84 yards. The touchdown went for 23 yards, good for the longest play for 49ers during the loss.

The Eagles will now take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. It will kick off on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites as of Wednesday afternoon, per Caesar’s Sportsbook.

