Cincinnati Bengals Dispute Their Turf Is An Issue, Take Strong Stance

According to the team’s Executive Vice President Katherine Blackburn, the Cincinnati Bengals‘ slit-film turf isn’t going anywhere.

“It’s not this year certainly. I don’t have statistics, but I really don’t think our turf has been a huge problem. Or a problem at all, to be quite honest,” Blackburn told Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

In 2022, the Bengals were a part of seven teams including the Lions, Giants, Jets, Vikings, Saints and Colts. Detroit has announced they will move on from the specific turf for the 2023 season, and others are in the midst of reviewing their current field’s playing surface as well.

The NFL’s EVP of communications, public affairs, and safety Jeff Miller said that slit-film turf fields “have 2-3 more injuries per year, most of them are ankle sprains — a low-burden injury — whereas slit film also sees a lower rate of fewer high-burden ACL injuries compared to other synthetic fields.”

Despite the data against it, the Bengals will not be moving on from its current surface, at least for the 2023 season.

NFLPA Calls For Move To Grass Fields Over Artificial Turf

There is a significant difference in injury rate on turf than on grass, according to NFLPA President J.C. Tretter. And he has the data to back it up.

NFL players have a 32 percent higher rate of non-contact knee injuries and a 69 percent higher rate of non-contact ankle/foot injuries on turf than on grass, according to studies done in late 2022.

Tretter revealed that the NFL did see a slight increase in injuries on grass in 2021. NFL owners have used that fact to suggest that there actually isn’t a discrepancy between the two types of fields. He revealed that those numbers went back down in 2022. Now, the differences between injuries on artificial turf and on grass are as big as they have ever been.

“We got interesting data, I don’t think it’s been put out there, I think it will be out there in the coming weeks,” Tretter told Pat McAfee. “The data this past year show . . . there is a very large gap between the two surfaces. They quickly glanced over that at the league meetings. They didn’t really dive into those details this past week, but there is a large difference between grass and turf. The players are very clear about what they want.”

While the amount of injuries speaks for itself, some NFL owners still aren’t willing to make the switch. Keeping turf in overall cheaper and less work to keep tidy. You don’t have to worry about keeping up with the field and continuously cutting, watering and painting it the way that is necessary with grass.