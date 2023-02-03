Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Could Trade Tee Higgins

Prominent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman believes it’s possible the Cincinnati Bengals may trade star wide receiver Tee Higgins at some point this offseason, based on an article by The Athletic.

He tweeted this on Friday afternoon:

“Report: Bengals WR Tee Higgins ‘could be traded’ for a top draft pick if the team can’t reach an extension with him and the money he’s asking for is ‘outrageous’, per (The Athletic). Higgins is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and went over 1,000 back-to-back seasons.”

More on the report from The Athletic

The story Kleiman pulled from was written by local Cincinnati reporter Paul Dehner. Dehner’s piece outlined a number of offseason tasks the Bengals need to take care of financially before next season. One issue being a possible Tee Higgins extension. Dehner noted that Higgins is not a free agent and is under contract through next season, but discussions need to begin about his next deal.

He did point out that some other recent top wideouts have forced their way out via trade when their teams were hesitant to hand out extensions, however, he does not believe that will be the case with the Cincinnati star this year. Instead, the Bengals seem to be on track to have Higgins back in Cincy this coming fall.

So Kleiman’s report that Higgins “could be traded” this offseason — 1.) Isn’t even his. 2.) Isn’t a report from The Athletic. But rather an assessment of the Bengals’ cap situation which compares the Higgins situation to previous wide receiver holdouts. Sure, an eventual holdout is a possibility. But by no means are there any “reports” that the Bengals or Higgins are considering parting ways with each other over contract disputes that haven’t even happened yet.

After two 1,000-yard seasons in his first three years while playing a crucial role in Cincinnati’s successful postseason runs, Higgins is already one of the most respected young wideouts in the NFL. Just so happens his teammate Ja’Marr Chase is also on that list. A lot of firepower on the outside for the Bengals. And they’re hoping Tee Higgins remains a part of that for a long, long time.