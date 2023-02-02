Report: Arrest Warrant Issued for Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon

According to Mike Renner of PFF, a warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. Aggravated Menacing is the potential charge out there against Mixon, with the city of Cincinnati issuing the warrant.

“Sources tell me a warrant has been issued in Cincinnati for RB Joe Mixon’s arrest on a count of Aggravated Menacing,” Renner said.

Aggravated Menacing stems from Section 2903.21 of the Ohio Reserve Code. If charged, Mixon can receive a misdemeanor of the first degree.

“No person shall knowingly cause another to believe that the offender will cause serious physical harm to the person or property of the other person, the other person’s unborn, or a member of the other person’s immediate family.

“In addition to any other basis for the other person’s belief that the offender will cause serious physical harm to the person or property of the other person, the other person’s unborn, or a member of the other person’s immediate family, the other person’s belief may be based on words or conduct of the offender that are directed at or identify a corporation, association, or other organization that employs the other person or to which the other person belongs.”

Chris Renkel of WKRC-TV in Cincinnati was able to confirm Renner’s report that the warrant was out of Mixon. However, he expanded on the situation by saying Mixon pointed a gun at a woman while in downtown Cincinnati.

Mixon has been in trouble with the law before, dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. An Oct. 2014 misdemeanor assault charge saw the running back suspended under head coach Bob Stoops.

Joe Mixon Fresh Off AFC Championship Loss With Cincinnati Bengals

Mixon is just days removed from playing in the AFC Championship game against Kansas City. He was not too effective, only receiving eight touches. However, Mixon had a massive Divisional Round game against Buffalo with 105 yards and one score.

While the offense features around the passing game, Mixon is still an important piece for Cincinnati. In 14 games, the running back rushed for over 800 yards and seven touchdowns.

Mixon will be entering Year Three of a four-year contract signed with Cincinnati. He is scheduled to make over $10 million during the 2023 season. The Bengals extended Mixon after being a second-round pick back in 2017.

An arrest could significantly change Mixon’s future standing with the team. No comment has been made by Cincinnati yet.