Cincinnati Mayor Confesses He ‘Deserved’ Getting Called Out by Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce didn’t shy away from the microphone after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the Bengals. He called out Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval for his comments before the game.

Kelce went full pro wrestling promo, using one of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s signature catchphrases and telling Pureval to know his role and shut his mouth. He added that the mayor was a jabroni for good measure — always a great insult.

“Yeah. Deserved that,” the mayor wrote. “Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey!”

The tight end’s comments toward the so-called jabroni came after Pureval proclaimed that AFC Championship Sunday be labeled ‘They Gotta Play Us Day’ in Cincinnati. He also stated that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow take a paternity test to see whether or not he’s the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as Burrow was 3-0 over Mahomes before Sunday.

Before calling the mayor a jabroni, Kelce cut off Mahomes during a separate interview with CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, saying, “burrowhead my ass. It’s Mahomes’ house,” for good measure.

How the Chiefs Kicked Their Way to the Super Bowl

Kansas City’s win almost didn’t happen, though — at least in regulation.

The Chiefs were facing third down about 20 yards from field goal range. With less than 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Mahomes scrambled out of bounds for the first down, but Bengals defender Joseph Ossai was flagged for a late hit out of bounds which put the Chiefs firmly inside field goal range. Harrison Butker would kick KC to the Super Bowl with ease on the ensuing play.

The Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle for Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles have opened as two-point favorites (-130) over the Chiefs and the over-under is set at 50.0 points.