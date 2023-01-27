Cincinnati Mayor Makes Proclamation For Joe Burrow to Take Paternity Test to Confirm He’s Patrick Mahomes’ Father

The Mayor of Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval, got in on the great tradition of municipal trash talking in the lead up to a big sporting event. And with the Cincinnati Bengals slated to return to Kansas City and play the Chiefs for a second-consecutive year in the AFC title game, Pureval went the extra mile.

He signed an official proclamation and tweeted a video of him reading it aloud. From reminding Kansas City of the final score from last year to a few shots at Patrick Mahomes, it’s all tied in a nice bow with the ultimate proclamation: Jan. 29, 2023, is “They Gotta Play Us Day” in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“Whereas, Joseph Lee Burrow, who’s 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he’s his father,” reads one of the stipulations for the proclamation.

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

The other stipulations? That the Bengals are headed to “Burrowhead Stadium” to play the AFC championship game. That the Bengals won said AFC championship game in 2022. That the Bengals have, all season, “been on a path of destiny, fighting it out to overcome anyone who stands between them [and] a Super Bowl win.” And that Kansas City is named after its neighboring state, “which is, you know, just kind of weird.”

Thus, this Sunday in Cincinnati is “They Gotta Play Us Day” — paternity tests notwithstanding.

Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral Ahead of Bengals vs. Chiefs

Joe Burrow could become public enemy No. 1 in Kansas City this weekend if he were to lead the Cincinnati Bengals into Arrowhead for the second straight postseason and knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. However, it appears there wasn’t always a conflicting relationship between the two.

In a photo posted by Burrow’s father on Friday, a young version of Cincy’s QB is sitting in his mother’s lap at an Iowa Barnstormer game. In the photograph, you can see he’s donning a Chiefs helmet.

It’s an amusing connection between Burrow and his opposition ahead of their rematch in the AFC Championship Game this weekend. Still, as a 26-year old, he won’t be repping them on his helmet this time as he tries to end their hopes of a trip to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive season.