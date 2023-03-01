CJ Gardner-Johnson Calls Out Former Eagles Coordinator, Now Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon

Obviously, there’s still some Super Bowl finger pointing. Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson pointed one straight at Jonathan Gannon, Philadelphia’s former DC turned Arizona head coach.

The NFL world is gathered in Indianapolis this week for the scouting combine. The coaches and general managers all are giving press conferences. And that’s how C.J. Gardner-Johnson discovered Jonathan Gannon’s Super Bowl reflections.

Gardner-Johnson saw a tweet and immediately responded. An Eagles reporter originally shared the video, captioning it “Jonathan Gannon on what went wrong in the second half in the Super Bowl.”

Well, Gardner-Johnson knew the reason. He wrote: “You ain’t put is in position to make plays.”

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman snapped a screen shot of the tweet so he could share the comment. Gardner-Johnson then deleted the tweet, Of course he did.

#Eagles Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is calling out new #Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, his former Defensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/jTlUZ6ZjEi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 1, 2023

So here’s why you’re seeing a player like CJ Gardner-Johnson going after Jonathan Gannon. After Kansas City beat Philadelphia with such Super Bowl drama, Gannon took off to do job interviews. He didn’t even hang around to do post game. Then he received the promotion to Cardinal head coach. That’s why he was out in front of the media this week in Indy, Meanwhile, his old players have had no closure in the 38-35 loss.

Eagle fans haven’t forgotten how a game that once was in control went so wrong. Philadelphia owned a 10-point lead at halftime at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix. But in the second half, the Eagles defense didn’t offer a ton of resistance since the Chiefs scored on all four second-half possessions.

So how did Jonathan Gannon explain it all with three weeks of hindsight? Note, it sounds like an intro chapter of Coach Speak 101.

“They made a lot of good plays in that second half,” Gannon told reporters. “We weren’t able to get some stops when we needed to. I obviously could have done a better job of coaching a couple things that I want out of the calls.

“Tough to swallow when you look back at that because it’s such a big stage and we didn’t get it done for the city, for Mr. (Jeffrey) Lurie for Howie (Roseman) and for [head coach Nick Sirianni].”

Gannon finished it off with some more mea culpas.

“But learned a lot from it,” Gannon said. “You gotta give credit to Kansas City but obviously I could have done a lot better job with some of the things were were doing.”

Given the now deleted comment, it’s obvious CJ Gardner-Johnson wasn’t too thrilled with Jonathan Gannon.