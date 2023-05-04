CJ Stroud asked the Texans to draft a specific player immediately after going second overall

CJ Stroud will now assume the role of the franchise quarterback for the Houston Texans. That distinction comes with a lot of power and, as such, the former Ohio State star has seemingly already wielded it since being selected in the NFL Draft.

With the wide receiver corps in Houston being in the shape that it’s in, Stroud desired a new target to work with. So, per reports from KPRC2 in Houston, he asked the franchise to select a fellow prospect that he had become close with during the draft process – Houston Cougar WR Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell.

In turn, the Texans showed good faith to Stroud by later drafting Dell in the third round.

“Right after the combine, we were texting each other. He talked to me after the combine. And said, ‘I like how you run routes, I like how you play football’. He said he had been watching me and stuff like that. I told him vice versa and I appreciated him,” Tank Dell said to KPRC2’s Chandler Johnson.

“After he got drafted, I sent him congrats. And I told him, ‘Tell them come get me.’ (And) he was like, ‘I got you. Trust me.’” continued Dell. “The next day, he FaceTimed me out of nowhere. I texted him and he FaceTimed me and he was like, ‘I told them I want you.’ So I was like, OK, it could happen. And then I got that call.”

CJ Stroud and Tank Dell could end up as a match made in heaven in the NFL. Stroud threw for over 8,100 yards and 85 touchdowns on a 69.3% completion rate as a Buckeye. Meanwhile, 15 minutes down the road from NRG Stadium, Dell was catching 228 passes for over 3,100 receiving yards and 32 scores.

Houston needed the receiving help anyways as they were towards the back of the pack in receiving stats last season. Still, it says a lot that, after only having CJ Stroud for a day or so, they were that willing to give him a say in a draft pick for their offense.