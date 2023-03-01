CJ Stroud Says Madden Is ‘So Unrealistic’ Ahead of NFL Draft

Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is not a fan of the Madden video game franchise.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, Stroud said the game was “so unrealistic.” Now, the game certainly had its problems in recent years, but it’s at least football right?

Stroud is not a fan of Madden or video games in general. It might be awkward to see himself in the video game when Madden 24 debuts later this year.

“I’m not a big video game fan,” Stroud said. “I suck at Madden. The reason I suck at Madden is because I play like a quarterback and the game is so unrealistic. It’s not even funny. It’s actually irritating. So I rather just watch a TV show or movie, which that’s my go-to.”

It remains to be seen where the former Ohio State quarterback will go in the draft. But it is funny to hear a player talk about not liking the game.

Usually a lot of professional players love the game but at least complain about the ratings. Perhaps Stroud will get into it with new teammates and complain about his arm strength rating at some point.

Or everyone reading this should immediately play as Stroud in Madden and tag him on social media. Imagine using franchise mode and leading Stroud and whatever team to an undefeated season and a Super Bowl victory?

Pretty realistic right?

Madden 24 Facing Make or Break Release?

It’s a turbulent time for football video games. The return of NCAA Football was delayed from its scheduled 2023 release.

Those who played Madden each year remember the earlier days of the franchise, particularly the mid-2000s. Madden 24 could look like or remain drastically different.

The mid-2000s games featured an emphasis on “franchise mode” that was interactive offline, plus the much hyped “superstar mode,” where players could create their own athlete to try and have a Hall of Fame career.

Most of the focus shifted towards online play after the game adapted for next generation consoles. “Ultimate Team” and more features that strayed away from the so-called golden age of the franchise.

Heck, even this writer was a big proponent of both franchises but soured on both in recent years. Remember those killer soundtracks in roughly 2007 and ‘08? We do.

Madden 24 could be the game that keeps the franchise alive, ends it altogether or ultimately forces another company to develop an NFL video game. Good luck EA Sports.