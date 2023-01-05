Class of 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists Revealed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame, after postponing the announcement by a day, finally revealed who the finalists will be for inclusion into the 2023 class.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled the 15 finalists during a special segment on the NFL Network. They’d waited an extra day because of the Damar Hamlin situation.

There were three players who made the cut to become a finalist in their first year of eligibility. They are defensive end Dwight Freeney, cornerback Darrelle Revis and left tackle Joe Thomas.

Let’s take a look at the final 15 players from the modern era. Then read on for more details about the hall.

Jared Allen, DE – 2004-2015, Kansas City, Minnesota, Chicago, Carolina

Willie Anderson, OT — 1996-2008 Cincinnati, Baltimore

Ronde Barber, DB – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay

Dwight Freeney, DE — 2002-2017 Indianapolis, San Diego, Arizona, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Seattle

Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR — 2006-2016 Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore, Seattle

Torry Holt, WR — 1999-2009 St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville

Andre Johnson, WR — 2003-2016 Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee

Albert Lewis, CB — 1983-1998 Kansas City, Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders

Darrelle Revis, CB — 2007-2012/2017 New York Jets, Tampa, New England, Kansas City

Joe Thomas, LT — 2007-2017 Cleveland

Zach Thomas, LB — 1996-2008 Miami, Dallas

DeMarcus Ware, LB — 2005-2016 Dallas, Denver

Reggie Wayne, WR — 2001-2014 Indianapolis

Patrick Willis, LB — 2007-2014 San Francisco

Darren Woodson, S — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also has a separate ballot for senior finalists. Those finalists are Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, New York Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko and Ken Riley, a cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals. Don Coryell, known as “Air Coryell,” also is on the finals list. He coached in St. Louis and San Diego.

Atlanta defensive end Dwight Freeney, who made the Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists list, celebrated a win over Green Bay in NFC title game in 2017. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Watch Feb. 9 to See Who Makes the Hall

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s selection committee picked the modern-era finalists. And it’s a long process. The original list for the 2023 class was 129 names long. You can check out the original list here. Then in November, the Hall narrowed the list to 28 semifinalists.

The Hall will announce the newest class during the special NFL Honors, Feb. 9. That’s three days before the Super Bowl. You can watch the special on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network.

The selection committee may choose up to five modern-era players. Each must receive a positive vote of at least 80 percent for induction. This is the fourth time Holt, Thomas and Wayne have made the finals. Allen and Barber are on their third time on the list.

Overall, it’s an interesting list of finalists. Only four of the 15 were offensive skill players. And the four played wide receiver. None of the quarterbacks who were on the initial ballot made the cut. They were Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Jeff Garcia, Dave Krieg, Donovan McNabb and Steve McNair.

There were 16 running backs on the initial list of 129 and 20 receivers.