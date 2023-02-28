We have a date for our first NFL game! On Tuesday, the league announced that Cleveland and the New York Jets will be the two teams competing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game.

Mark your calendars. It’s set for Aug. 3 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio. That’s a Thursday night. And as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports, it’s the Darrelle Revis-Joe Klecko-Joe Thomas “special.” Those three former greats are part of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class.

But before we can get to the Hall of Fame game, the NFL needs to conduct its draft, get through organized team activities and then head to training camp. Before we can get to football, we also need to finish out late winter, spring and most of the summer. It seems like a long time, but it’s only 156 days.

The NFL announced the participants in the Hall of Fame game as hundreds of coaches, general managers and scouts gather in Indianapolis for the annual combine in Indianapolis. The combine is kind of a de facto NFL convention since everyone already is in Indianapolis. Tuesday was chockful of news.

It’ll be the first time the Browns will participate in the Hall of Fame Game since 1999. Meanwhile, the Jets last played in the game in 1992. The invitation to kick off the preseason means both the Jets and Browns will play four exhibition games instead of three.

The Hall of Fame dinner is the following day, with the official induction coming on Aug. 5.

The league revealed the 2023 class during the NFL Honors awards night three days before the Super Bowl. By having the Jets meet the Browns, the game honors one third of the class..

Revis, a cornerback for the Jets, and Thomas, a Browns offensive tackle, were first-ballot selections. Klecko, as a Jet, had the distinction of making the Pro Bowl at three defensive positions — end, tackle and noseguard.

Obviously, you’ll see the rest of the class, or their representatives, at the Hall of Fame game.

Other inductees include cornerbacks Ronde Barber (Tampa Bay) and Ken Riley (Bengals). Linebackers Chuck Howley (Cowboys), Zach Thomas (Dolphins, Cowboys) and DeWarcus Ware (Cowboys, Broncos) also made the class.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class also includes the late Don Coryell, who coached the Cardinals and Chargers.