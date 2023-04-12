Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey is facing an assault charge after he was arrested Monday in Houston.

Fox 26 in Houston reported that Winfrey was charged with misdemeanor assault. He’s accused of “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly” causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating. The woman alleged that Winfrey grabbed and pulled her with his hand as they argued.

TMZ Sports reported that Winfrey and his girlfriend argued “over a dog and keys to a rental car.” According to police, bystanders needed to intervene to break up the dispute. The girlfriend told police there was a previous assault incident involving the two.

According to the records, Winfrey posted $1,000 bond. He faces another court date next Tuesday. A spokesman for the Browns told Cleveland.com that the team is “aware of the situation and gathering more information.”

Perrion Winfrey Got in Browns Coaches Doghouse in Training Camp

The Browns selected Winfrey, the former Oklahoma Sooner, in the fourth round of last year’s NFL draft. He started his career at Iowa Western Community College. When he left that program, recruiting analysts considered him the top junior college prospect in the country. He signed with the Sooners after turning down offers from Alabama, Texas, LSU and Baylor.

Winfrey earned MVP of the Senior Bowl all-star game last year and came to the Browns with a chance for significant playing time his rookie year. But he stayed in the coaches dog house. Coaches benched him for two games last season for what was called maturity issues.

He also needed to sit out three-straight games against the Bengals, Dolphins and Bills for health issues. He missed the contest against Buffalo for a concussion he suffered in a scooter accident.

Before the game against Buffalo, Perrion Winfrey tweeted “I can’t fake it this been one of the worst years of my life … I WONT stop tho.”

His problems with the Browns started almost immediately in training camp. Coaches benched him in favor of two undrafted free agents. And by week two of the regular season, he sat again because of disciplinary issues.

Overall, Winfrey made 22 tackles, with one for a loss. He also was credited with half a sack.