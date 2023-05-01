The Cleveland Browns made a huge decision on the future of former first-round draft pick Jedrick Wills on Monday. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns elected to pick up the fifth-year option on Wills’ rookie contract, keeping him with the team through the 2024 season. The deadline for all fifth-year option decisions is on Tuesday.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star will net $14.175 million for his fifth year in 2024, per the NFL’s qualifying levels.

Wills has no Pro Bowls on his resume so far, which means he doesn’t qualify for the highest levels of compensation, however, the $14.175 is just $5 million short of what he initially signed for after the 2020 NFL Draft.

After going No. 10 overall, Wills signed a four-year deal worth $19.7 million. As a first-round draft pick, his rookie contract came with an automatic fifth-year option for the Browns.

In 2020, on top of adding the qualifying levels for the fifth-year option, the CBA also made the salaries fully guaranteed, regardless of injury or skill.

