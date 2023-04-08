Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Is Headed Back to Court This Week

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is heading back to court. He will give a deposition in the 25th sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him.

Per OutKick, Anissah M. Nguyen and the Universal Law Group filed the sexual misconduct lawsuit on behalf of “Jane Doe” in October 2022. The victim, a licensed massage therapist, alleges that Watson attempted to solicit sex acts during a message session.

The alleged incident occurred in December 2020. The lawsuit alleges that Watson attempted to solicit intercourse, as well as other sex acts, during the massage session.

Watson must bring records of communication between him and the alleged victim to the deposition.

Over two dozen women accused Watson of sexual misconduct and acting inappropriately during massage therapy sessions. He has settled with 24 victims in court. Two grand juries decided not to indict the quarterback on the charges.

The NFL punished Watson by suspending him for 11 games during the 2022 season. He played in the final six contests for the Browns.

The Houston Texans traded Watson to the Browns amidst the allegations before the 2022 season. He agreed to a five-year $230 million contract with Cleveland.

Watson threw for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions in his limited time on the field last season. The Browns posted a 3-3 record when he was under center.

Deshaun Watson’s Accusers Speak Out Against Quarterback

In May, two of Watson’s accusers spoke with Soledad O’Brien for a segment of HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumble.

Kyla Hayes and Ashley Solis were willing to speak out against the quarterback during the interview. They were also appalled that Watson signed a maximum contract despite the allegations he faced.

“It was sick to me,” Hayes said. “I felt like he’s being rewarded for bad behavior.”

Solis added, “It’s just like a big screw you. That’s what it feels like.”

Despite the accusations from more than two dozen women, Watson maintained his innocence. In June, he claimed that he “never assaulted disrespected or harassed anyone.” He did say he had regrets.

“I do have regrets as far as the impact that [it’s had] on the community and people outside of just myself.”

Watson added, “And that includes my family. That includes this organization, that includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions. That includes the fan base of the Cleveland Browns.”