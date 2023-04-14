Out with the new and in with the old … or something along those lines. The Cleveland Browns have announced they are reverting back to an old stadium name after ending the naming rights deal with FirstEnergy Corp.

The Browns’ home venue has been known as FirstEnergy Stadium since the company purchased naming rights in 2013. After the two parties went separate ways, it will now be known as Cleveland Browns Stadium — its previous name.

“We’ve had a great association with FirstEnergy for more than two decades, and we appreciate this partnership and what it has created for our team and the broader northeast Ohio community,” Haslam Sports Group C.O.O. Dave Jenkins said in a statement, per Pro Football Talk. “We reached this amicable agreement that is consistent with the productive relationship we have always enjoyed, and we wish FirstEnergy success with their future initiatives.”

The stadium has been occupied by the Browns since the expansion team returned to the city in 1999. It was known as Cleveland Browns Stadium from 1999-2012 before FirstEnergy signed a naming rights deal.

The contract was in place to run through 2029. However, because of controversy surrounding the company, the two parties opted to go different directions. Last summer, the Cleveland City Council passed a resolution urging FirstEnergy to drop the naming rights deal. Nearly a year later, the company will have no ties to the stadium.

FirstEnergy purchased naming rights to the NFL stadium for $107 million in 2013.

Cleveland Browns to Play in First NFL (Preseason) Game

We still have quite a bit of time between now and the first kickoff of the 2023 NFL season. But when the preseason gets underway, the Browns will be part of the action.

This year, Cleveland will play the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game, the first preseason contest of the year. The first game has been scheduled for Aug. 3 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

A start time was not mentioned.

Last season, the Browns finished the year with a 7-10 record and finished last in the AFC North. The Jets also closed out the 2022 campaign with a 7-10 mark and placed last in the AFC East.

The NFL’s Hall of Fame Game was first played in 1962. It’s been canceled just three times in over 60 years — 2011 (due to lockout), 2016 (poor field conditions), and 2020 (COVID-19 pandemic).