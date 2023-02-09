Cleveland Heights High School Displays Unique Support for Alums, Jason and Travis Kelce for Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII will be a major event for the Kelce family and the city of Cleveland. Although the Browns have never made an appearance in the Super Bowl, Jason and Travis will represent their hometown with Philadelphia and Kansas City respectively in Glendale on Sunday.

Ahead of their matchup on the NFL’s biggest stage, their ole stomping grounds are already starting to celebrate. It began earlier this week at their high school, Cleveland Heights, as the Tigers lit up the building in the Eagle’s and Chief’s colors.

Jason graduated in the 2006 class while Travis graduated in the class of 2008. Both then went on to play for Cincinnati before going on to play for their pair of NFL teams that they’ve never left.

Tonight, Cleveland Heights High School — alma mater for @tkelce and @JasonKelce — is lit up to support the @Chiefs and @Eagles. pic.twitter.com/Kr55Lu2FbY — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 9, 2023

This is basically the closest Cleveland has gotten to a Super Bowl appearance in the city’s history. That’s why, although they’re not competing for the Browns, many in ‘The 216’ will be behind the Kelces, regardless of who hoists the Lombardi Trophy this weekend.

Las Vegas Casino Offers Insane $1 Million Super Bowl Package

Are you too boujee to just simply attend Super Bowl LVII? If you’re looking for an experience unlike anything else for this year’s big game, Wynn has you covered.

This year, Wynn is offering an “Over the Top,” Super Bowl package at the oh-so-low price of $1 million. While most of us can’t afford to drop that kind of cash, you do get quite a bit as part of the deal.

TMZ Sports laid out exactly what comes with the $1 million check you give to Wynn. It’s definitely a one-of-a-kind experience for the NFL‘s biggest game:

Private jet to and from Super Bowl LVII for 12 people

Meet and greet with Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Gronkowski and Guy Fieri

Unlimited vodka and champagne

Security

Access to VIP bathrooms

Spa day

Is it worth it? Maybe if you’ve got a spare $1 million just lying around. For most of us, though, the answer is a hard “No.”