Climber Scales Skyscraper Without Wires, Harness Ahead of Super Bowl in Terrifying Video

Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is still five days away, though you can make an argument that the moment of the week has already occurred.

Downtown Phoenix came to a near halt Tuesday after a man was spotted scaling a skyscraper. Jim Wyatt, a reporter for the Tennessee Titans, captured the terrifying scene on video, which shows the man climbing the building without the help of wires or a harness.

Seen a lot of crazy things at past Super Bowls.



This guy scaling a skyscraper in downtown Phoenix this morning tops them all. pic.twitter.com/ygSWbXupKL — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 7, 2023

The identity of the man has been officially confirmed as Maison Des Champs, otherwise known as “Pro-Life Spider Man.” Des Champs, 23, scaled the 483-foot Chase Tower to bring attention to his anti-abortion cause, per Fox News. The Chase Tower is the tallest building in the city. Emily Berning, Let Them Live President and CEO, revealed Tuesday this is the seventh time Des Champs has made his way up the building for the cause.

Authorities arrested Des Champs and booked him on charges of trespassing and criminal nuisance.

“This is so dangerous,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said. “You put not only yourself in danger, you put firefighters in danger. You put anyone else walking below or anybody around this incident in danger. This is an uncontrolled environment. This is Chase Tower; 40 floors up. Very, very dumb.”

It took 90 minutes for Des Champs to complete the stunt before authorities reeled him in. He notably climbed the 60-story Salesforce Tower in San Francisco on May 3, 2022. He followed that up with 52-story hike up the New York Times corporate building in Manhattan on May 5, 2022.

“I climb the building, then I go on the news, and then I say… ‘donate to Letthemlive.org,’ and I bring the awareness, and then people donate,” Des Champs told The Christian Post in January. “It’s been very successful, and I’m really happy to have been a part of it.”