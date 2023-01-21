A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia

Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy happiness, but it could buy me a boat.” It might also be the mantra of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Front Office Sports recently captured a brief video of Jones’ $225 million superyacht. The sheer size of the yacht is almost unbelievable, coming in at 358 feet. It’s an absolute monstrosity on the water.

You can catch a glimpse of this massive yacht in the video below:

A close-up look at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' $225M superyacht named after his wife: Bravo Eugenia 🛥



Jones named the yacht Bravo Eugenia after his wife. Per YachtBible.com, it’s currently the 41st largest yacht in the world.

The craft can host up to 14 guests in seven cabins and 30 crew members in 15 cabins. It was built in 2019 for the Cowboys owner.

Should we have expected anything less from the owner of the team that plays inside AT&T Stadium?

Jerry Jones Stands Behind Kicker Brett Maher After Struggles

While Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a frustrating performance in the NFC Wild Card game against the Buccaneers on Monday, Jerry Jones has no intention of throwing him off his incredibly large boat. The owner stood behind the kicker following Monday’s performance.

Jones was asked if Dallas would look at adding a new kicker before the Divisional Round game against the 49ers. That’s not in the plan.

“No. No. We won’t. He’s done enough good ones,” Jones said of Maher.

Maher missed his first four extra point attempts in Monday’s 31-14 win over Tampa Bay. He eventually connected on the fifth, relieving some of the pressure.

Still, the frustration boiled over in the ManningCast and on the sidelines. During the broadcast, Peyton Manning sounded off on Maher, asking if a kicker “can be cut at halftime.”

On the sidelines, quarterback Dak Prescott exploded, yelling, “Go for f—ing two!” after the third miss.

Hopefully, Maher has a little more success on the field this week in San Francisco. Otherwise, there could be a lot more complaints about the kicker.