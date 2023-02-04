Colin Cowherd Blames Tony Romo’s Broadcast Regression on Golf

Colin Cowherd believes he knows the secret to Tony Romo’s regression in the broadcast booth. It happens to be one of the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s favorite pastimes, as well.

According to Cowherd, golf is the reason why Romo has experienced some backlash in the booth over the 2022 season. During this week’s episode of his podcast on The Volume, Cowherd explained his theory.

“I always had this theory, and I used this for years,” Cowherd said . “When I would interview people and I was gonna hire them, if I had lunch or coffee with them, I always asked if they loved golf. ‘Oh I love golf, do you love golf?’ And if they said yes, I wouldn’t hire them.

“Cause I always had this theory that as guys age, many of them get addicted to golf,” Cowherd explained. “They’re on PGATour.com. Putting in the backyard. Thinking about it at work, they’re scheduling a trip to Scotland and they lose sight of their other job. Romo wants to be on the Tour.”

Alas, it’s some thought-provoking commentary. Romo has certainly been bitten by the golf bug over the last decade. Now, Cowherd believes it’s become detrimental to his new gig.

Colin Cowherd: ‘Tony wants to be on the PGA Tour, but he likes the paycheck at CBS’

Moreover, Cowherd believes Romo would rather be on the PGA Tour than in the booth. However, it’s tough to fault him for sticking around, especially when the pay is that good.

“I’ve always felt like Tony Romo is one of those guys, and we all have somebody in our social circle like this. They got the golf bug. He’s had it for 15 years,” Cowherd then said. “Tony wants to be on the PGA Tour, but he likes the paycheck at CBS.

“I don’t think he does a bad job, I think he’s fine. I think, initially, Romo was overvalued with predicting plays.”

Whether or not golf is the reason why, Tony Romo is a much more polarizing figure in the booth than he originally was. Perhaps CBS is having some buyer’s remorse. Don’t expect any executives to bring Romo to the links if Cowherd’s theory is right.