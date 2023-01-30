Colin Kaepernick Game-Worn 49ers Playoff Jersey Hits Auction Block, Expected To Fetch Sky-High Price

If any jersey buyers are looking to add a unique item to their collection, there’s a new item hitting the auction. One of Colin Kaeprernick’s game-worn playoff jerseys is hitting the block.

Per TMZ Sports, Kaepernick’s jersey will be up for purchase with Heritage Auctions. You’ll have to be willing to spend quite a bit, though, as the price tag could be in the $40,000 range.

The jersey dates back to Kaepernick’s appearance in the NFC Divisional Round Game following the 2012 regular season. He led the 49ers to a 45-31 win over the Packers, throwing for 263 yards and rushing for 181.

Kaepernick scored a total of four touchdowns in the playoff win. The jersey also features the quarterback’s signature inside the No. 7.

Bidding will close for this unique jersey on Feb. 25. So, 49ers fans, if you’ve got $40,000 extra just lying around, you could own a piece of San Francisco playoff history.

49ers Could’ve Used Colin Kaepernick in NFC Championship Game

It’s been some time since Colin Kaepernick last played for the San Francisco 49ers, but the team could’ve used him in Philadelphia over the weekend.

San Francisco entered Sunday’s NFC Championship Game with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy under center. But after suffering an arm injury early, the Niners had to turn to Josh Johnson.

That’s not where the madness stopped.

Johnson also suffered an injury in the game and had to be taken to the locker room. San Francisco then had to turn to running back Christian McCaffrey to run the offense.

It should come as no surprise that the Eagles ran away with the game, defeating the 49ers 31-7 to advance to the Super Bowl.