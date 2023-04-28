Jim Irsay is stirring up the pot once again. One day after his franchise drafted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson No. 4 overall, the Indianapolis Colts owner sent out an outrageous suggestion on Twitter for who the team should take with their second round pick, which is also the fourth selection of the round and No. 35 overall.

Forget drafting one franchise quarterback — Jim Irsay is ready to roll the dice on two QBs in one class, apparently. Take a look:

Colts Fans…would you take Will Levis at #2 if you’re on the board for Colts in 4 hours from now???🏈🏈🏈… and go Montana – Young for Franchise?? — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 28, 2023

Colts brass probably slaved over their draft prep, trying their best to figure out who would be available and who would be worth taking with their No. 4 pick among the to quarterbacks. In no way could they ever have imagined two of their prime QB targets would end up available to them. Alas, that’s how it all unfolded, with Richardson going to Indy at four while Levis heads into day two still on the board.

Surely this is just some antics to drum up reaction out of the Colts fans, because Irsay almost certainly won’t draft a second quarterback. But as Indy fans have learned, you never really know with Irsay whether he’s off his rocker or goofin’ around.

Levis will not attend day two of the NFL Draft

Will Levis had as brutal of a night as anyone during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After what took place, you couldn’t blame the Kentucky quarterback for being ready to be out of Kansas City as quickly as possible.

That’s exactly what he seems to be doing too. Per Nick Roush at Kentucky Sports Radio, Levis has elected to leave KC and not remain in the green room for Round 2 of the draft.

Will Levis is not staying in Kansas City for the second night of the NFL Draft. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) April 28, 2023

Again, Levis’ freefall out of the first round only got worse and worse. He watched as Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson all went off the board in the top-five. Then, surprisingly to most, everyone on the broadcast watched as he slid out of the Top-10, the Top-20, and, eventually, all the way out of Thursday night’s proceedings.

Still, while this is a fair call, it’s now on him to lick his wounds and use this as motivation. It wasn’t how many assumed the start of Levis’ pro career was going to kick off last night but, as he heads home, this should now become the chip on his shoulder moving forward.