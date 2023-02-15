Colts Owner Jim Irsay Gets Creative to Tease That He’s Looking to Trade Up to No. 1 in 2023 NFL Draft

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t always fit the mold of an NFL owner. Sometimes, this has led to controversy. Other times, however, it’s led to some incredible humor.

When Irsay took to Twitter on Wednesday morning, he wanted to tease that the Colts are looking to make a move ahead of the NFL Draft. Not wanting to come out and just say that’s what the team was going to try to do, though, Irsay instead made a joke out of the tease.

He bragged about having a good relationship with Chicago bears for 60 years and posted a picture of himself as a child riding a bear at the Lincoln Park Zoo.

My relationship with the Chicago bears goes back more than 60 years… pic.twitter.com/6yZ7vB3DFs — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 15, 2023

The Chicago Bears hold the number one pick in this year’s NFL Draft and, other than the idea that they could trade Justin Field and draft a new quarterback, most people think that they should trade down if possible. That way, the Bears would have more draft picks to build their roster around Fields.

For their part, the Colts do need help at quarterback. The best way to do that is to move up and take whatever quarterback they think is best in the draft. After all, other teams are going to be interested in taking a quarterback too.

So, this could be a win-win situation for both teams. Now, Jim Irsay just needs to negotiate a deal. That shouldn’t be difficult, though. He has a great relationship with bears, after all.

The Colts Have Hired a New Coach

The Indianapolis Colts have hired Shane Steichen to be the franchise’s next head coach. Steichen had previously been the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. Because of that, he wasn’t able to formalize the agreement with Indianapolis until after the Super Bowl.

Steichen has been credited for the development of Jalen Hurts over the past two seasons. Now, Jim Irsay and the Colts need him to develop a new young quarterback in Indianapolis. It’s just a matter of who that quarterback will be.