Thanks to the work of animal rights activists and a major donation from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, an orca whale will be released back into the wild.

The Miami Seaquarium sent out a press release recently announcing that killer whale Tokitae (also known as Lolita) will be released in Puget Sound — an inlet close to Seattle in the Pacific Ocean. Tokitae is 57 years old, the second-oldest orca in captivity.

The Seaquarium recently reached an agreement with Friends of Lolita.

“It has always been our commitment at The Dolphin Company that we place the highest priority on the well-being of animals, above all else,” said Eduardo Albor, CEO of The Dolphin Company. “Finding a better future for Lolita is one of the reasons that motivated us to acquire the Miami Seaquarium. With the help of Jim Irsay and Pritam Singh, we are bringing that dream, the dream of returning Lolita to her home waters, closer than ever.”

“The story of Lolita the orca has been near and dear to my heart. I am proud — and enthusiast — to play a role in finally returning Lolita to her native Pacific Northwest,” Irsay said.

There was no mention of the size of Irsay’s donation. The release states that the goal is to relocate Tokitae within the next 18-24 months.

Jim Irsay’s Continues to Show Generosity

Irsay typically gets recognized for speaking his mind — not a common trait in the NFL. But he’s also proven to be a very generous individual throughout his ownership of the Colts.

In late December, Irsay gifted away a “dream” New Year’s Eve trip to New York City. Because the Colts’ season went so poorly in 2022, he arranged for 14 lucky fans to make the trip to the Big Apple for the holiday, as well as Indianapolis’ game against the Giants.

“It’s been a tough season for fans of Colts Nation,” Irsay wrote on Twitter. “So I am coming up with Super Thank You Dream New Years Trip for 14 Colts Fans to NYC for Giants game, on my Colts 737 Jet Airliner. All expense paid Dream Trip for 7 groups of 2 (14)! New Years Eve Party!”

Additionally, Irsay gave each fan $2000 spending cash for the trip. Maybe the season didn’t end well, but those fans received the experience of a lifetime.

Irsay’s assistance in freeing Tokitae is only the latest in his generous contributions.