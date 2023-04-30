Colts owner Jim Irsay makes NFL Draft admission on Will Levis

Maybe this info will help heal the jilted vibe Will Levis likely still is feeling. Colts owner Jim Irsay said Saturday the team would have selected the Kentucky quarterback if their first choice had been unavailable.

It shows how fickle the draft can be. Indianapolis, with the fourth choice of the first round, let it be known the Colts would use the pick for a quarterback. On Thursday night, Indy opted for Florida’s Anthony Richardson. He was the third quarterback selected among the top four picks, going after Bryce Young and CJ Stroud.

Will Levis expected his name to be called sometime early in the first round. He had no idea that he’d be sitting with his family in the green room of the NFL Draft for another four hours. The family left Kansas City, the site of this year’s draft, Friday morning and headed home to Connecticut.

On Saturday, Irsay talked about why the Colts loved Richardson. And he also addressed Plan B.

“I think we would have taken Will Levis,” Irsay told reporters. “We liked him.”

While Will Levis was nice fall back, Colts fell in love with Anthony Richardson

However, the Colts loved Richardson, who is the most athletic of all quarterbacks selected over the past three days. Scouts believe Richardson has a high upside, but he’s still very raw. The Colts will need to work with him to improve his accuracy and reading of defenses.

“Even if we had the first pick in the draft, we would’ve probably taken Anthony,” Irsay said of how much the Colts valued the Gators quarterback.

Will Levis did have a better evening on Friday. The Titans traded up to select him with the second pick of the second round. When he finally got the call, 24 hours later, he could no longer hold back his emotions.

“I knew I was going to cry,” Levis told reporters after he became a Titan. “The tears came immediately. I didn’t really know how the conversation was going to go. It’s one of those things where you feel like you are going to handle yourself and be composed. But the waterworks started flowing and emotions got overwhelming.”

The Titans did have a chance to select Will Levis at pick No. 11 in the first round. Instead, they opted for Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski. ProFootballTalk reported that Tennessee was one of three teams that tried to trade back into the later picks of the first round. Instead, the Titans didn’t get the deal done until early Friday evening.

The wait did cost Levis some money, but he’ll still be well compensated. His slot in the draft receives a $9.8 million contract, which includes a $4.15 million signing bonus. But if the Colts had taken him with the fourth pick, his contract would have been nearly $36 million. Ouch.